MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis at LIU TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Davidson at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Massachusetts TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida State TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.
Dayton at VCU TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Colorado State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor at Texas Tech TV: FSN 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Star girls/boys at Millard North TV: NCN (Cox 116) 5:30 p.m.
NHL
Toronto at Pittsburgh TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid TV: TNT 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U.S. at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
