MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Francis at LIU TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Davidson at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Massachusetts TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida State TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at VCU TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor at Texas Tech TV: FSN 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Star girls/boys at Millard North TV: NCN (Cox 116) 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at Pittsburgh TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Champions: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid TV: TNT 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

U.S. at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started