MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Peter’s at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Iowa at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Boston College TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Butler at Mississippi TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Michigan at Louisville TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
UNO at Arkansas State Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at Memphis TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Florida State at Indiana TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Illinois State at TCU TV: FSN 8 p.m.
Duke at Michigan State TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Arizona State at San Francisco TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at New Orleans TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Nashville TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester City at Burnley TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
