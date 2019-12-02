MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Peter’s at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Cincinnati TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Iowa at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

UNO at Arkansas State Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Florida State at Indiana TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Illinois State at TCU TV: FSN 8 p.m.

Duke at Michigan State TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at San Francisco TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at New Orleans TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Nashville TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester City at Burnley TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

