MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska TV: ESPNU Radio: 590 6 p.m.

Richmond at VCU TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Utah State at Wyoming TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa State at Baylor TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bellevue West at Omaha Central TV: NCN (Cox 1116) 7 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt Radio: 102.7 7:15 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Miami TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 2:30 a.m.

