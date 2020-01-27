MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska TV: ESPNU Radio: 590 6 p.m.
Richmond at VCU TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Florida State at Virginia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Utah State at Wyoming TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa State at Baylor TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bellevue West at Omaha Central TV: NCN (Cox 1116) 7 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt Radio: 102.7 7:15 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Miami TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 2:30 a.m.
