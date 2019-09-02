Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Minnesota-Boston or N.Y. Mets-Washington TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 97.3, 1620 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
U.S. vs. Portugal TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Phoenix TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour TV: Golf 7:30 p.m.
