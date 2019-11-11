MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Creighton at Michigan TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Missouri at Xavier TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John’s TV: FS2 6 p.m.
Evansville at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Murray State at Tennessee TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Oregon State TV: ESPN 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Dakota State at Creighton Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Michigan at Akron TV: ESPNews 5 p.m.
Western Michigan at Ohio TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.