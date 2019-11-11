MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Creighton at Michigan TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Missouri at Xavier TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s TV: FS2 6 p.m.

Evansville at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oregon State TV: ESPN 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota State at Creighton Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Michigan at Akron TV: ESPNews 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ohio TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento TV: NBA 9 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription