Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS
N.L. wild card: Milwaukee at Washington TV: TBS 7:08 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Penn State at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Green Bay at Creighton Radio: 99.5, 1020 6 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.
WNBA FINALS
Connecticut at Washington TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: France vs. U.S. TV: NBCSN 2:30 a.m. Wed.
SOCCER
Champions: Brugge at Real Madrid TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Munich at Tottenham TV: TNT 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
World championships TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
