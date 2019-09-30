You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS

N.L. wild card: Milwaukee at Washington TV: TBS 7:08 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Penn State at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Creighton Radio: 99.5, 1020 6 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Connecticut at Washington TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: France vs. U.S. TV: NBCSN 2:30 a.m. Wed.

SOCCER

Champions: Brugge at Real Madrid TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.

Champions: Munich at Tottenham TV: TNT 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

World championships TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.

