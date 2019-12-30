COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Belk: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Sun: Florida St. vs. Arizona St. TV: CBS Radio: 1180 1 p.m.

Liberty: Navy vs. Kansas State TV: ESPN 2:45 p.m.

Arizona: Georgia State vs. Wyoming TV: CBSSN 3:30 p.m.

Alamo: Utah vs. Texas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech at Florida State TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Temple at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Miami at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Providence TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Duke TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Rider at Wisconsin TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Michigan State TV: BTN Radio: 590 Noon

Indiana at Rutgers TV: BTN 2 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern TV: BTN 4 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X vs. North Star/East winner Radio: 102.7 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Houston TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton TV: NHL 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL Championships TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

