COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Belk: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Sun: Florida St. vs. Arizona St. TV: CBS Radio: 1180 1 p.m.
Liberty: Navy vs. Kansas State TV: ESPN 2:45 p.m.
Arizona: Georgia State vs. Wyoming TV: CBSSN 3:30 p.m.
Alamo: Utah vs. Texas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech at Florida State TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Temple at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Miami at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.
Boston College at Duke TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Rider at Wisconsin TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Michigan State TV: BTN Radio: 590 Noon
Indiana at Rutgers TV: BTN 2 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern TV: BTN 4 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X vs. North Star/East winner Radio: 102.7 2:30 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Houston TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton TV: NHL 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Championships TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.