Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

WORLD CUP SOCCER
Sweden vs. Switzerland TV: FS1 Radio: 99.5, 1020 9 a.m.
Colombia vs. England TV: Fox Radio: 99.5, 1020 1 p.m.
MLB
Detroit at Chicago Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Boston at Washington or Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees (6 p.m.) TV: MLB 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle or St. Louis at Arizona (8:30) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Nashville at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Atlanta vs. San Antonio TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah TV: NBA 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento TV: NBA 10 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon TV: ESPN 6 a.m.
