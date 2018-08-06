Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Houston at San Francisco TV: MLB 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington or Minnesota at Cleveland TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at K.C. TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 1490 7:15 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 12:05 p.m.
SOCCER
Chelsea vs. Lyonnais TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Roma TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix TV: NBA 9 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Jr. NBA World Championship (three games) TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Southwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour of Utah TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
