COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucknell at Penn State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

UNO at Dayton Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

Maryland Baltimore County at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Maryland TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at USC TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Maine at Washington TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maryland Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Virginia at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

GOLF

European: Hero Challenge TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

NBA

Portland at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA, FSN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales vs. Hungary TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

CONCACAF: Cuba vs. U.S. TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

