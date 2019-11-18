COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bucknell at Penn State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
UNO at Dayton Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
Maryland Baltimore County at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Maryland TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at USC TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Maine at Washington TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maryland Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Virginia at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: Hero Challenge TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
NBA
Portland at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA, FSN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at St. Louis TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales vs. Hungary TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF: Cuba vs. U.S. TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
