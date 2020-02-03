BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.: Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City
7 p.m.: Council Bluffs St. Albert at Elkhorn
7:15 p.m.: Omaha South at Omaha Westside, Omaha Northwest at Millard South, Omaha North at Bellevue West, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Benson, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna, Ralston at Waverly, Plattsmouth at Omaha Roncalli
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Gross at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Syracuse at Douglas County West, Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town, Fort Calhoun at Arlington, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Heartland Christian, Bellevue Cornerstone at Lincoln College View, Omaha Christian at Omaha Nation
7:45 p.m.: Fremont Bergan at Omaha Concordia
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Millard South, Omaha North at Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna, Ralston at Waverly
5:45 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest
6 p.m.: Fremont Bergan at Omaha Concordia, Syracuse at Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun at Arlington, Platteview at Bennington
7 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Wahoo Neumann
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli at Blair, South Sioux City at Omaha Duchesne
7:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Omaha Gross, Wahoo at David City Aquinas
