MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio State
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Council Bluffs St. Albert.
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South.
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Conestoga, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, Boys Town at Lincoln Christian, Fort Calhoun at Louisville, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Yutan, North Bend at Arlington, Mead at Weeping Water, Nebraska City at Conestoga.
7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock.
8 p.m.: Lincoln College View at Omaha Brownell Talbot
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South.
6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Conestoga, Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Yutan, Fort Calhoun at Louisville, North Bend at Arlington.
7 p.m.: Bennington at Omaha Duchesne, Heartland Christian at Boys Town.
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Gretna, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli.
7:30 p.m.: Millard North at Omaha Marian, Omaha Concordia at Ralston, West Point GACC at Wahoo Neumann, Omaha Mercy at Wahoo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.