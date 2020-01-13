MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio State

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Council Bluffs St. Albert. 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South. 

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Conestoga, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, Boys Town at Lincoln Christian, Fort Calhoun at Louisville, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Yutan, North Bend at Arlington, Mead at Weeping Water, Nebraska City at Conestoga. 

7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock. 

8 p.m.: Lincoln College View at Omaha Brownell Talbot

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South. 

6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Conestoga, Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Yutan, Fort Calhoun at Louisville, North Bend at Arlington. 

7 p.m.: Bennington at Omaha Duchesne, Heartland Christian at Boys Town. 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Gretna, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli. 

7:30 p.m.: Millard North at Omaha Marian, Omaha Concordia at Ralston, West Point GACC at Wahoo Neumann, Omaha Mercy at Wahoo

