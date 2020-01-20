MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood
6:45 p.m.: Mead at Lincoln Parkview 7 p.m.: Millard North at Omaha Bryan, Columbus at Elkhorn, Ralston at Beatrice, South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Gross at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Douglas County West at Louisville 7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South, Omaha Northwest at Millard West 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Platteview, Blair at Omaha Concordia, Syracuse at Plattsmouth, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Fort Calhoun, Arlington at Logan View, Raymond Central at Wahoo, Palmyra at Conestoga, Johnson County at Weeping Water 7:45 p.m.: Sterling at Omaha Christian
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Columbus at Elkhorn, Mead at Lincoln Parkview 5:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Northwest at Millard West, Millard North at Omaha Bryan, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South 6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Platteview, Blair at Omaha Concordia, Syracuse at Plattsmouth, Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central at Wahoo, Palmyra at Conestoga, Johnson County at Weeping Water, Arlington at Logan View, Sterling at Omaha Christian
