COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Denver at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Capitol Conference tournament. 

6 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson. 

6:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Gretna, Millard West at Millard North, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Central, Norfolk at Lincoln High, Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. 

7 p.m.: Omaha South at Omaha Northwest, Omaha Marian at Bellevue East, Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha North at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Duchesne at Waverly, Wahoo Neumann at Norfolk Catholic

