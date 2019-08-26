Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Tuesday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

PCL

7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Dakota State

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

4 p.m.: Calvary at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Omaha Mercy-Conestoga-Plattsmouth triangular at Dill. 5 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Lincoln North Star-Lincoln High at Bair, Lincoln Northeast at Columbus (DH). 6 p.m.: Norris at Crete. 6:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly, Bellevue East at Millard South, Bellevue West at Elkhorn South, Omaha South at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South-Omaha Central at Columbus Park, Omaha North at Omaha Burke, David City Aquinas at Wahoo Neumann, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia, West Point/Beemer at Arlington, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City at Omaha Gross. 7 p.m.: Millard North at Gretna.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests