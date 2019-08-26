Tuesday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Dakota State
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m.: Calvary at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Omaha Mercy-Conestoga-Plattsmouth triangular at Dill. 5 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Lincoln North Star-Lincoln High at Bair, Lincoln Northeast at Columbus (DH). 6 p.m.: Norris at Crete. 6:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly, Bellevue East at Millard South, Bellevue West at Elkhorn South, Omaha South at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South-Omaha Central at Columbus Park, Omaha North at Omaha Burke, David City Aquinas at Wahoo Neumann, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia, West Point/Beemer at Arlington, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City at Omaha Gross. 7 p.m.: Millard North at Gretna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.