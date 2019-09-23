Tuesday's Area Events

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Tulsa at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: UNO at Drake
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Fremont Bergan and Wahoo Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson, Boys Town at Bellevue Cornerstone, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Conestoga. 6:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Mercy, Fremont at Lincoln East, Kearney at Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. 7 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Bellevue West, Omaha South at Bellevue East, Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside, Blair at Platteview, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson County at Elmwood-Murdock, Mead at Louisville.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: York and Wahoo at Grand Island CC triangular. 5 p.m.: Kearney-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Lincoln East at Norfolk (DH), Fremont at Grand Island (DH). 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at South Sioux City, Fort Calhoun at Platteview. 6 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Gretna, Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Central-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha South at Omaha Marian, Waverly at Omaha Gross, Millard North at Millard South, Syracuse at DC West/Concordia, Beatrice-Ralston at Wager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.