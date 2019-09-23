You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's Area Events

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Tulsa at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: UNO at Drake

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Fremont Bergan and Wahoo Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson, Boys Town at Bellevue Cornerstone, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Conestoga. 6:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Mercy, Fremont at Lincoln East, Kearney at Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. 7 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Bellevue West, Omaha South at Bellevue East, Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside, Blair at Platteview, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson County at Elmwood-Murdock, Mead at Louisville.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: York and Wahoo at Grand Island CC triangular. 5 p.m.: Kearney-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Lincoln East at Norfolk (DH), Fremont at Grand Island (DH). 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at South Sioux City, Fort Calhoun at Platteview. 6 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Gretna, Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Central-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha South at Omaha Marian, Waverly at Omaha Gross, Millard North at Millard South, Syracuse at DC West/Concordia, Beatrice-Ralston at Wager.

