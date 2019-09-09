Tuesday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Burke, Omaha Gross at Omaha North triangular. 5 p.m.: Elkhorn, Omaha Duchesne at Millard South triangular. 6 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Omaha Brownell Talbot. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Gretna, Blair at Waverly,
Norris at Nebraska City, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk
. 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South, Omaha Benson at Bellevue East, Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Skutt at Beatrice, Arlington at Fremont Bergan, Raymond Central at Douglas County West, Wahoo at Platteview
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at DC West triangular. 5 p.m.: Omaha Benson-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha
Bryan-Lincoln High at Bair, Omaha Marian-Omaha North at Fontenelle, Grand Island-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southwest-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH). 6:30 p.m.: Gretna-Omaha Westside at Hillside, Omaha Burke at Millard South, Millard North-Omaha Central at Columbus Park, Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, Blair-Ralston at Wager, Fort Calhoun-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill, Bennington at Wahoo,
Norris at Plattsmouth, Wahoo Neumann at Yutan/Mead
