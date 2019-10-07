You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North, Douglas County West and Oakland-Craig at West Point-Beemer triangular. 

6 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson, South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt. 

6:30 p.m.: Bellevue East at Omaha Burke, Gretna at Omaha Marian, Bellevue West at Millard North, Millard West at Millard South, Bennington at Plattsmouth, Blair at Norris, Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy, Lincoln High at Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star at Grand Island, Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan, Wahoo at Waverly. 

7 p.m. Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha South at Omaha Gross, Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside, Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North, Raymond Central at Arlington, Platteview at Louisville, Mead at Boys Town. 

7:30 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Elmwood-Murdock

