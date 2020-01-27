MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Blair at Elkhorn. 6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Bennington, Syracuse at Wahoo, Fort Calhoun at Platteview, Arlington at Douglas County West, Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town/Scotus winner at Kearney Catholic. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Central, Plattsmouth at Waverly, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney. 7:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star, Ralston at Columbus, Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman. 7:45 p.m.: Aquinas/Hastings St. Cecilia winner at Lincoln Christian, Concordia/Fremont Bergan winner at Grand Island Central Catholic, Auburn at Louisville, HTRS at Conestoga
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Central. 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney. 5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Ralston at Columbus. 6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Blair, Lincoln Lutheran/Wahoo Neumann winner at Grand Island Central Catholic, David City Aquinas at Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia/Columbus Scotus winner at Hastings St. Cecilia. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Roncalli, Nebraska City at Elkhorn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.