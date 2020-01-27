MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Blair at Elkhorn. 6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Bennington, Syracuse at Wahoo, Fort Calhoun at Platteview, Arlington at Douglas County West, Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town/Scotus winner at Kearney Catholic. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Central, Plattsmouth at Waverly, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney. 7:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star, Ralston at Columbus, Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman. 7:45 p.m.: Aquinas/Hastings St. Cecilia winner at Lincoln Christian, Concordia/Fremont Bergan winner at Grand Island Central Catholic, Auburn at Louisville, HTRS at Conestoga

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Central. 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast at Kearney. 5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Ralston at Columbus. 6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Blair, Lincoln Lutheran/Wahoo Neumann winner at Grand Island Central Catholic, David City Aquinas at Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia/Columbus Scotus winner at Hastings St. Cecilia. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Roncalli, Nebraska City at Elkhorn

