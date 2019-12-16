MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Sacred Heart (at San Juan, Puerto Rico). 

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton (at CHI Health Center). 

8:05 p.m.: UNO at Eastern Washington

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Graceland at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga, Arlington at Omaha Brownell Talbot. 

7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at South Sioux City. 

7:15 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Benson, Norris at Elkhorn Mount Michael. 

7:30 p.m.: Blair at Schuyler, Lexington at Ralston, Omaha Roncalli at Council Bluffs St. Albert, Wahoo Neumann at David City Aquinas, Lincoln Christian at Seward, Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth, Douglas County West at Boys Town, Weeping Water at Yutan. 

7:45 p.m.: Columbus Scotus at Omaha Concordia, Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Benson, Omaha Skutt at South Sioux City. 

5:45 p.m.: Lexington at Ralston, Douglas County West at Boys Town. 

6 p.m.: Blair at Schuyler, Wahoo Neumann at David City Aquinas. 

6:15 p.m.: Columbus Scotus at Omaha Concordia.

6:30 p.m.: Conestoga at Arlington. 

7 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Beatrice. 

7:30 p.m.: Milford at Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville at Wahoo. 

7:45 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli at Fremont Bergan

