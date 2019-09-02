Tuesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Kansas at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest at Millard North triangular. 5 p.m.: Omaha North and Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star triangular, Wahoo Neumann and Columbus at Elkhorn triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Central, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian. 7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue East at Omaha Westside, Omaha Skutt at Sioux City Heelan, Arlington at David City Aquinas, Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Gross, Johnson County at Mead, Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn, Louisville at Palmyra, Conestoga at Malcolm. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South-Omaha Benson at Gallagher, Norfolk-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH), Wahoo Neumann, Highway 91 at Wayne triangular. 5 p.m.: Lincoln East-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH), Omaha Central-Lincoln High at Bair (DH), Lincoln Pius X-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island (DH). 6:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Platteview, Beatrice at Wahoo, Logan View/S-S at Douglas County West/Concordia, Hastings at York, Ralston at Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt-Bellevue West at Lied, Nebraska City at Bennington, Norris at Blair, Gretna at Elkhorn, Cass County Central at Plattsmouth, Bellevue East at Fremont, Omaha Burke-Omaha South at HP Smith, Papillion-La Vista South-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, Millard West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.