Tuesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: Kansas at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest at Millard North triangular. 5 p.m.: Omaha North and Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star triangular, Wahoo Neumann and Columbus at Elkhorn triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Central, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian. 7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue East at Omaha Westside, Omaha Skutt at Sioux City Heelan, Arlington at David City Aquinas, Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Gross, Johnson County at Mead, Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn, Louisville at Palmyra, Conestoga at Malcolm. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South-Omaha Benson at Gallagher, Norfolk-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH), Wahoo Neumann, Highway 91 at Wayne triangular. 5 p.m.: Lincoln East-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH), Omaha Central-Lincoln High at Bair (DH), Lincoln Pius X-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island (DH). 6:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Platteview, Beatrice at Wahoo, Logan View/S-S at Douglas County West/Concordia, Hastings at York, Ralston at Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt-Bellevue West at Lied, Nebraska City at Bennington, Norris at Blair, Gretna at Elkhorn, Cass County Central at Plattsmouth, Bellevue East at Fremont, Omaha Burke-Omaha South at HP Smith, Papillion-La Vista South-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, Millard West at Omaha Westside, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

