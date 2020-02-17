MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, Elkhorn South at Omaha Creighton Prep, Sioux City Heelan at Omaha Skutt
7:15 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Bellevue East at Omaha North, Ralston at Elkhorn
7:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High, Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo Neumann
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
5:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Bellevue East at Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South
5:45 p.m.: Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian
