MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, Elkhorn South at Omaha Creighton Prep, Sioux City Heelan at Omaha Skutt 

7:15 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Bellevue East at Omaha North, Ralston at Elkhorn 

7:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High, Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo Neumann

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Central 

5:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Bellevue East at Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South

5:45 p.m.: Bellevue West at Lincoln Southeast, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High 

7:30 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian

