WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Bellevue at Dordt.

7 p.m.: Northern Iowa at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Elkhorn at Platteview, Bellevue Cornerstone at Mead.

7:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Hastings at Ralston, Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun, Weeping Water at Auburn, Yutan at Arlington, Whiting (Iowa) at Omaha Brownell Talbot.

7:45 p.m.: Conestoga at Malcolm, Lincoln Parkview at Omaha Christian.

8 p.m.: Cedar Bluffs at College View

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun, Yutan at Arlington.

6:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross at Nebraska City. 7 p.m.: Tekamah-Herman at Douglas County West.

7:15 p.m.: Fremont at Omaha Benson, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Skutt.

7:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

