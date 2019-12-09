WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Bellevue at Dordt.
7 p.m.: Northern Iowa at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Elkhorn at Platteview, Bellevue Cornerstone at Mead.
7:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Hastings at Ralston, Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun, Weeping Water at Auburn, Yutan at Arlington, Whiting (Iowa) at Omaha Brownell Talbot.
7:45 p.m.: Conestoga at Malcolm, Lincoln Parkview at Omaha Christian.
8 p.m.: Cedar Bluffs at College View
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun, Yutan at Arlington.
6:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross at Nebraska City. 7 p.m.: Tekamah-Herman at Douglas County West.
7:15 p.m.: Fremont at Omaha Benson, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Skutt.
7:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
