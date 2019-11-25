MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.: IUPUI vs. Southern (at Baxter Arena). 

7 p.m.: UNO vs. Loyola-Maryland (at Baxter Arena). 

6:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. George Mason (at Georgetown, Grand Cayman)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Doane at College of St. Mary

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINALS

10:15 a.m.: Wahoo vs. Pierce (C-1 at Memorial Stadium). 

2:45 p.m.: Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig (C-2 at Memorial Stadium). 

7:15 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside (Class A at Memorial Stadium)

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription