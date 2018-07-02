Tuesday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: 11:55 a.m. Parx; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:40 p.m. Thistle; 1:05 p.m. Indiana; 3:15 p.m. Louisiana; 4 p.m. Canterbury, Prairie Meadows; 4:25 p.m. Presque; 5 p.m. Lone Star, Northfield (harness); 6 p.m. Mountaineer; 6:30 p.m. Mohawk (harness)
