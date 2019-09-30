Tuesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: UNO at Oral Roberts, Bellevue at Peru State
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Green Bay at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), UNO at Missouri State
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Omaha Gross and South Sioux City at Omaha Duchesne triangular, Beatrice and Bennington at Omaha Concordia triangular, Boys Town and Omaha Christian at Douglas County West triangular, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra at Syracuse triangular, Weeping Water and Louisville at Johnson County triangular. 5:30 p.m.: Arlington and West Point-Beemer at Wayne triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha North at Omaha Benson, Ralston at Omaha Skutt. 6:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Millard North, Gretna at Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista at Millard South, Omaha Marian at Millard West, Omaha Central at Elkhorn South, Omaha Mercy at Blair, Plattsmouth at Waverly, Lincoln East at Kearney, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast, Fremont Bergan at Ashland-Greenwood. 7 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northeast, West Point GACC at Wahoo Neumann, Yutan at Mead
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Platteview and Waverly at Beatrice triangular. 4:30 p.m.: Arlington at Wahoo, DC West/Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Marian-Omaha Benson at Gallagher. 5 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont (DH), Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH), Millard South-Omaha North at Gallagher. 6 p.m.: Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood,Omaha Skutt-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill, Bellevue West at Millard North. 6:30 p.m.: West Point GACC at Wahoo Neumann, Crete at Omaha Gross. Papillion-La Vista South vs. Bellevue East at Lied, Millard West-Omaha Central at Columbus Park, Omaha Burke at Omaha Bryan, Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha South at HP Smith.
