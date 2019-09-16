You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Doane at Bellevue

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Concordia vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Creighton at UMKC

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Bellevue West and Bennington at Platteview triangular, Plattsmouth and Syracuse at Nebraska City triangular, Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville triangular, East Butler and Raymond Central at Yutan triangular. 6 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha North, Omaha Skutt at St. Thomas Aquinas (at Johnson Community College, Overland Park, Kansas), Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water. 6:30 p.m.: Gretna at Millard South, Millard West at Elkhorn South, Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln High at Fremont, Norfolk at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island. 7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Bryan at Omaha South, Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian at Wahoo Neumann, Seward at Ralston.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Tekamah-Herman, DC West/Concordia at Wahoo triangular. 5 p.m.: Bellevue West-Lincoln East at Bair, Lincoln Northeast-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Fremont-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, Lincoln High-Omaha North at Fontenelle, Lincoln North Star at Grand Island (DH). 6 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan/Mead. 6:30 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha Marian, Omaha Bryan at Elkhorn South, Omaha Northwest-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill, Millard West at Gretna, Omaha Mercy at Fort Calhoun, Cass County Central at Platteview, Plattsmouth at Nebraska City, Waverly at Bennington, Elkhorn at Blair, Omaha Skutt-Ralston at Wager, Omaha Gross-Bellevue East at Lied.

