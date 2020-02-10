MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Falls City at Conestoga.
7:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha North at Gretna, Omaha Central at Millard West, Kearney at Omaha Westside, Glenwood (Iowa) at Omaha Skutt, South Sioux City at Ralston, Bennington at Omaha Roncalli.
7:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Concordia at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Wahoo Neumann at Yutan, Louisville at Raymond Central, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo, Plattsmouth at Arlington, Nebraska City Lourdes at Omaha Brownell Talbot.
7:45 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha North at Gretna, Omaha Central at Millard West.
5:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X, Bennington at Omaha Roncalli, Boys Town at Lincoln Parkview.
6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Arlington, Louisville at Raymond Central.
7 p.m.: Omaha South at Wayne, Omaha Skutt at Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Columbus at Platteview.
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star, Omaha Concordia at Omaha Gross, Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo at Malcolm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.