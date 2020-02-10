MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Falls City at Conestoga. 

7:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha North at Gretna, Omaha Central at Millard West, Kearney at Omaha Westside, Glenwood (Iowa) at Omaha Skutt, South Sioux City at Ralston, Bennington at Omaha Roncalli. 

7:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Concordia at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Wahoo Neumann at Yutan, Louisville at Raymond Central, Columbus Scotus at Wahoo, Plattsmouth at Arlington, Nebraska City Lourdes at Omaha Brownell Talbot. 

7:45 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha North at Gretna, Omaha Central at Millard West. 

5:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X, Bennington at Omaha Roncalli, Boys Town at Lincoln Parkview. 

6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Arlington, Louisville at Raymond Central. 

7 p.m.: Omaha South at Wayne, Omaha Skutt at Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Columbus at Platteview. 

7:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star, Omaha Concordia at Omaha Gross, Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo at Malcolm

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started