WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Nebraska at Michigan State, Creighton at Villanova
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux City
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Gross.
3 p.m.: Osceola/Bellevue Cornerstone winner at Mead.
3:30 p.m.: Omaha Central vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena).
5:15 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena).
7 p.m.: Omaha South vs. Papillion-La Vista South (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena).
8:45 p.m. Millard North vs. Millard West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: Millard South vs. Omaha Marian (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena).
10:15 a.m.: Millard North vs. Omaha Burke (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena).
Noon: Omaha Westside vs. Millard West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena), Blair at Omaha Gross.
1:30 p.m.: Osceola/Bellevue Cornerstone winner at Mead.
1:45 p.m.: Omaha Northwest vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.