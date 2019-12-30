WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Nebraska at Michigan State, Creighton at Villanova

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux City

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Gross. 

3 p.m.: Osceola/Bellevue Cornerstone winner at Mead. 

3:30 p.m.: Omaha Central vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). 

5:15 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). 

7 p.m.: Omaha South vs. Papillion-La Vista South (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). 

8:45 p.m. Millard North vs. Millard West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.: Millard South vs. Omaha Marian (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). 

10:15 a.m.: Millard North vs. Omaha Burke (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). 

Noon: Omaha Westside vs. Millard West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena), Blair at Omaha Gross. 

1:30 p.m.: Osceola/Bellevue Cornerstone winner at Mead. 

1:45 p.m.: Omaha Northwest vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

