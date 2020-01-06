MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), Villanova at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Cedar Bluffs at Mead 

7:15 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Millard North, Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista South, Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart 

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Benson at Lincoln High, Omaha Roncalli at Platteview, Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran, Fort Calhoun at West Point-Beemer, Douglas County West at Logan View, Arlington at Wisner-Pilger, Omaha Concordia at Yutan, Dorchester at Lincoln College View, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Tekamah-Herman 

7:45 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Louisville, Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Millard North, Cedar Bluffs at Mead 

5:45 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart 

6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Louisville, Omaha Roncalli at Platteview, Omaha Concordia at Yutan, Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran, Fort Calhoun at West Point-Beemer, Arlington at Wisner-Pilger, Douglas County West at Logan View, Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian 

7 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Sioux City North, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Ashland-Greenwood 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha Mercy

