WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Dakota Wesleyan
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
1:45 p.m.: Gretna vs. Omaha Benson (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). Wahoo Neumann at Omaha Gross.
7:30 p.m.: Yutan at Wahoo
8:45 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: Omaha Bryan vs. Bellevue West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
10:15 a.m.: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
3:30 p.m.: Millard South vs. Millard North (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
5:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)
5:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Omaha Gross
7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Omaha Duchesne
