WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Dakota Wesleyan

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

1:45 p.m.: Gretna vs. Omaha Benson (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena). Wahoo Neumann at Omaha Gross.

7:30 p.m.: Yutan at Wahoo

8:45 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.: Omaha Bryan vs. Bellevue West (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

10:15 a.m.: Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

3:30 p.m.: Millard South vs. Millard North (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

5:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-La Vista (Metro Holiday at Ralston Arena)

5:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Omaha Gross

7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Omaha Duchesne

