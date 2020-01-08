MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Drexel at Towson TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Memphis at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Murray State at Jacksonville State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Washington at Stanford TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Washington State at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Quinnipiac at Rider TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Baylor at Connecticut TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.

UNO at North Dakota Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Louisville at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa TV: BTN 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 6 p.m.

Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.

South African Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia TV: TNT 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City TV: TNT 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

