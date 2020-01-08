MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Drexel at Towson TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Memphis at Wichita State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Northeastern TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Murray State at Jacksonville State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington at Stanford TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Washington State at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Quinnipiac at Rider TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Baylor at Connecticut TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska TV: NET Radio: 590 7 p.m.
UNO at North Dakota Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Louisville at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa TV: BTN 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
South African Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia TV: TNT 6 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City TV: TNT 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
