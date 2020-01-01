COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Birmingham: Boston College vs. Cincinnati TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Gator: Indiana vs. Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
James Madison at UNC Wilmington TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.
North Texas at Western Kentucky TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Utah TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Morehead State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
UCLA at Washington TV: FS1 9 p.m.
Southern California at Washington State TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
California at Stanford TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
St. Mary’s at San Francisco TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Under Armour All-America Game TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at Minnesota TV: NBA, FSN 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Sheffield United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
