COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Birmingham: Boston College vs. Cincinnati TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Gator: Indiana vs. Tennessee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

James Madison at UNC Wilmington TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.

North Texas at Western Kentucky TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Morehead State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

UCLA at Washington TV: FS1 9 p.m.

Southern California at Washington State TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

California at Stanford TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at San Francisco TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Under Armour All-America Game TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Minnesota TV: NBA, FSN 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Sheffield United at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

