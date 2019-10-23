NFL
Washington at Minnesota TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Southern Methodist at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Millard South at Omaha Westside TV: KXVO 7 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Houston TV: TNT 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Minnesota at Northwestern TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Kansas State at TCU TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
San Diego at Pepperdine TV: ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 10 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 2 a.m.
European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
PRO SOCCER
Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.