NFL

Washington at Minnesota TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Southern Methodist at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Millard South at Omaha Westside TV: KXVO 7 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Houston TV: TNT 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Minnesota at Northwestern TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Kansas State at TCU TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

San Diego at Pepperdine TV: ESPNU 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 10 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 2 a.m.

European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

PRO SOCCER

Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription