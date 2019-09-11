You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

Tampa Bay at Carolina TV: NFL Radio: KOZN 1620 7:20 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Beatrice at Ralston TV: KXVO, NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Milwaukee at Miami TV: MLB Noon

Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 1:10 p.m.

Cubs-San Diego or St. Louis-Colorado (JIP) TV: MLB 2:40 p.m.

Atlanta-Philadelphia or Dodgers-Baltimore TV: Fox 6 p.m.

GOLF

European: KLM Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 1 p.m.

LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 2 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Notre Dame at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 2 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

Semifinal TV: ESPN 3 a.m. Friday

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight