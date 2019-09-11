Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Tampa Bay at Carolina TV: NFL Radio: KOZN 1620 7:20 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Beatrice at Ralston TV: KXVO, NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Milwaukee at Miami TV: MLB Noon
Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 1:10 p.m.
Cubs-San Diego or St. Louis-Colorado (JIP) TV: MLB 2:40 p.m.
Atlanta-Philadelphia or Dodgers-Baltimore TV: Fox 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: KLM Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Greenbrier TV: Golf 1 p.m.
LPGA: Solheim Cup TV: Golf 2 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Notre Dame at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Minnesota TV: BTN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 2 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Semifinal TV: ESPN 3 a.m. Friday
