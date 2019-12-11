NFL

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Awards TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

GOLF

Presidents Cup TV: Golf 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Boston TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Montverde (Fla.) vs. Dematha (Md.) TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

