MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bryant at Sacred Heart TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.

College of Charleston at Hofstra TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 6 p.m.

Wichita State at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Marshall at Texas San Antonio TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Washington at Southern California TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Murray State at Austin Peay TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Arizona at California TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska Radio: 590 7 p.m.

UNO at Oral Roberts Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina State TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hastings St. Cecilia girls/boys at GICC TV: NCN (Cox 116) 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 5 p.m.

LPGA: Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.

Asia Pacific Women’s Amateur TV: Golf 3 a.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Boston TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans TV: FSN 7 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Florida TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Trucks practice TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: FS1 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Melbourne vs. Western TV: FS2 2:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Washington at Alabama TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

