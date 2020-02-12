MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bryant at Sacred Heart TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.
College of Charleston at Hofstra TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 6 p.m.
Wichita State at Central Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Marshall at Texas San Antonio TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Washington at Southern California TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Murray State at Austin Peay TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Utah at Oregon State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Arizona at California TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
Washington State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska Radio: 590 7 p.m.
UNO at Oral Roberts Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Hastings St. Cecilia girls/boys at GICC TV: NCN (Cox 116) 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf 5 p.m.
LPGA: Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.
Asia Pacific Women’s Amateur TV: Golf 3 a.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Boston TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Florida TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks practice TV: FS1 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: FS1 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Melbourne vs. Western TV: FS2 2:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Washington at Alabama TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.