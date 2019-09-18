You are the owner of this article.
Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

Tennessee at Jacksonville TV: NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at Tulane TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Millard North-Creighton Prep TV: KXVO NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.

MLB

Philadelphia at Atlanta TV: MLB 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: Fox Radio: 1490, 106.5 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1180 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

Asian: Shinhan Dongae Open TV: Golf 9 p.m.

European: BMW PGA Championship TV: Golf 4 a.m. Fri.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 2 p.m.

SURFING

World League championship tour TV: FS1 6 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Los Angeles at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BYU at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Washington at Wisconsin TV: FS1 8 p.m.

