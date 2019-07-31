Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

  Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

Hall of Fame Game: Denver vs. Atlanta TV: NBC 7 p.m.

MLB

San Francisco-Philadelphia or Minnesota-Miami TV: MLB 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee-Oakland or Mets-White Sox (JIP) TV: MLB 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Tacoma Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Fri.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 Noon

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 9 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.

Day 9 TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. national championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

Chicago Regional TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Chicago Regional TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

New York at Dallas TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Winnipeg at Toronto TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 6 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks Eldora Dirt Derby TV: FS1 8 p.m.

