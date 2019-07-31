Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Hall of Fame Game: Denver vs. Atlanta TV: NBC 7 p.m.
MLB
San Francisco-Philadelphia or Minnesota-Miami TV: MLB 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee-Oakland or Mets-White Sox (JIP) TV: MLB 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: MLB Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Tacoma Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Fri.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 Noon
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 9 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 9 TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. national championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Chicago Regional TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Regional TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
New York at Dallas TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Winnipeg at Toronto TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 6 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks Eldora Dirt Derby TV: FS1 8 p.m.
