MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Delaware at Charleston TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Radford at Hampton TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Temple at Wichita State TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 Radio: 590 8 p.m.

Colorado at California TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Santa Clara TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

Arizona at USC TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston College at Louisville TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana Radio: 105.9 5 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

North Dakota at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Millard North at Omaha Westside Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees TV: MLB Noon

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee TV: FSN 2 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington TV: MLB 5 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas TV: MLB 8 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Indiana TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Boston TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Leon at Los Angeles TV: FS1 9 p.m.

