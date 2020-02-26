MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Delaware at Charleston TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Radford at Hampton TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Temple at Wichita State TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 Radio: 590 8 p.m.
Colorado at California TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Santa Clara TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
Arizona at USC TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
Arizona State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boston College at Louisville TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana Radio: 105.9 5 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Clemson at Florida State TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
North Dakota at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Millard North at Omaha Westside Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.
EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees TV: MLB Noon
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee TV: FSN 2 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington TV: MLB 5 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas TV: MLB 8 p.m.
NBA
Portland at Indiana TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Dallas at Boston TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Leon at Los Angeles TV: FS1 9 p.m.
