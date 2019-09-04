Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Green Bay at Chicago TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pius X at Millard South TV: KXVO Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Pius X at Millard South NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.
Texas: Trinity vs. Parish Episcopal TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
MLB
San Francisco-St. Louis or White Sox-Cleveland TV: MLB Noon
Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:15 p.m.
JIP: L.A. Angels at Oakland TV: MLB 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee or Washington-Atlanta TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Marquette at Wisconsin TV: FS1 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Open TV: Golf 8 a.m.
European Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.
SOCCER
UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia TV: ESPNews 10:50 a.m.
UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS
Women’s semifinals TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Las Vegas at Atlanta TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 3:55 a.m. Fr.
