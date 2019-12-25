COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
Independence: La. Tech-Miami TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 3 p.m.
Quick Lane: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
NBA
San Antonio at Dallas TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento TV: FSN 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Brighton at Tottenham TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier Southampton at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Newcastle United at Man. United TV: NBCSN 11:25 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool at Leicester City TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey TV: FS1 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Hawaii Open TV: Tennis 9 p.m.
