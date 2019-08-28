Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCLA at Cincinnati TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Pittsburgh at Carolina TV: NFL 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay TV: KETV Radio: 1290 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo TV: KETV-2 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco TV: NFL 9 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Papio-LV vs. Papio-LV South TV: KXVO; NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.

MLB

Oakland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston TV: MLB 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

Cubs-Mets or Cincinnati at Miami TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.

JIP: Dodgers-Arizona or San Diego-San Francisco TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Nashville at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European Masters TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour championship TV: Golf Noon

LPGA: Portland Classic TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.

European Masters TV: Golf 4:30 a.m. Fri.

SOCCER

Women: United States vs. Portugal TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

