Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UCLA at Cincinnati TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Minnesota TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Utah at BYU TV: ESPN 9:15 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Pittsburgh at Carolina TV: NFL 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay TV: KETV Radio: 1290 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo TV: KETV-2 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco TV: NFL 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Papio-LV vs. Papio-LV South TV: KXVO; NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.
MLB
Oakland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston TV: MLB 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Cubs-Mets or Cincinnati at Miami TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.
JIP: Dodgers-Arizona or San Diego-San Francisco TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Nashville at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European Masters TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour championship TV: Golf Noon
LPGA: Portland Classic TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.
European Masters TV: Golf 4:30 a.m. Fri.
SOCCER
Women: United States vs. Portugal TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey TV: FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.