Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants TV: NFL 6 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay TV: KETV 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona TV: NFL 9 p.m.
MLB
L.A. Angels at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Northern Trust TV: Golf 1 p.m.
U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL undercard TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 17 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 17 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Washington TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
New England Regional semifinal TV: ESPN Noon
Northwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
