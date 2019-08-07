Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants TV: NFL 6 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay TV: KETV 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona TV: NFL 9 p.m.

MLB

L.A. Angels at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

PCL

Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Northern Trust TV: Golf 1 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Amateur TV: FS1 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry: Portland Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL undercard TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 17 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.

Day 17 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Washington TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

U.S. Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Midwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

New England Regional semifinal TV: ESPN Noon

Northwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

West Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

