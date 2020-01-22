MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Delaware at Hofstra TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida International at Old Dominion TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Western Illinois at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Washington at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri State TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Southern California at Oregon TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon State TV: FS1 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson at Miami TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA at Boca Rio TV: Golf 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Dubai Desert Classic TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Liverpool at Wolverhampton TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 2 a.m.
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. championships TV: NBCSN 4 and 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Nebraska City girls/boys at Crete TV: Cox 116 7 p.m.
