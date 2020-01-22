MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Delaware at Hofstra TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Florida International at Old Dominion TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Washington at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Southern California at Oregon TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State TV: FS1 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson at Miami TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA at Boca Rio TV: Golf 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Dubai Desert Classic TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Liverpool at Wolverhampton TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 2 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. championships TV: NBCSN 4 and 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Nebraska City girls/boys at Crete TV: Cox 116 7 p.m.

