MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cincinnati at Memphis TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Belmont TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State TV: FS1 8 p.m.

California at Southern California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington TV: FS1 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland TV: BTN Radio: 590 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Penn State at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Latin America Amateur TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.

Singapore Open TV: Golf 9 p.m.

Abu Dhabi Championship TV: Golf 2 a.m.

NBA

Boston at Milwaukee TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Adelaide, Hobart quarters; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m./5 p.m.

Adelaide, Hobart semifinals TV: Tennis 2 a.m.

