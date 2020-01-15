MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cincinnati at Memphis TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Utah at Arizona TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Belmont TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State TV: FS1 8 p.m.
California at Southern California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington TV: FS1 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland TV: BTN Radio: 590 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Penn State at Nebraska TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Tournament of Champions TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Latin America Amateur TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express TV: Golf 2 p.m.
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship TV: Golf 6 p.m.
Singapore Open TV: Golf 9 p.m.
Abu Dhabi Championship TV: Golf 2 a.m.
NBA
Boston at Milwaukee TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Adelaide, Hobart quarters; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m./5 p.m.
Adelaide, Hobart semifinals TV: Tennis 2 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.