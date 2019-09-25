Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

You are the owner of this article.
NFL

Philadelphia at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Delaware State at North Carolina A&T TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

Navy at Memphis TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Roncalli at Bennington TV: KXVO NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Detroit vs. St. Louis TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon at Oregon State TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

European: Alfred Dunhill Links championship TV: Golf 7 a.m.

LPGA: Indy Women in Tech championship TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Safeway Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur TV: ESPN2 Midnight

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 2:55 a.m.

