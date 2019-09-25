Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Philadelphia at Green Bay TV: Fox Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Delaware State at North Carolina A&T TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Navy at Memphis TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Roncalli at Bennington TV: KXVO NEPrepZone.com 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.
NHL PRESEASON
Detroit vs. St. Louis TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon at Oregon State TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at California TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
European: Alfred Dunhill Links championship TV: Golf 7 a.m.
LPGA: Indy Women in Tech championship TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Safeway Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.
Asia-Pacific Amateur TV: ESPN2 Midnight
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPNU 2:55 a.m.
