MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cincinnati at Wichita State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Tulsa TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Towson at Delaware TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
California at Colorado TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Southern California at Arizona TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1620 8 p.m.
Tulane at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Stanford at Utah TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
St. Mary’s at San Diego TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina at Duke TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa Radio: 590 6:30 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana TV: BTN 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Nebraska at New Mexico State TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Buffalo TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
New York: Christ the King vs. Stepinac TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
World freestyle championships TV: NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Four continents championships TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
