MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cincinnati at Wichita State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Tulsa TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Towson at Delaware TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

California at Colorado TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Southern California at Arizona TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1620 8 p.m.

Tulane at Houston TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at San Diego TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina at Duke TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa Radio: 590 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Maryland at Indiana TV: BTN 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Nebraska at New Mexico State TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Milwaukee TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Buffalo TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

New York: Christ the King vs. Stepinac TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

World freestyle championships TV: NBCSN 11:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Four continents championships TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

