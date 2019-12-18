NCAA VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS

Baylor vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Minnesota TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wofford at Duke TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Maryland at Seton Hall TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Colorado TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Auburn TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Washington State TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCLA at Georgia TV: SEC 10 a.m.

Chattanooga at North Carolina State TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Duke at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.

GOLF

Australian PGA Championship TV: Golf 8:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

NBA G-LEAGUE

Maine vs. Canton TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

South Bay vs. Lakeland TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.

Capital City vs. Iowa TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente TV: ESPNU 9:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Boston TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

