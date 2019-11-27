NFL
Chicago at Detroit TV: Fox Radio: 1180 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas TV: CBS Radio: 1180 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta TV: NBC Radio: 1180 7:20 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Temple vs. Maryland TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Harvard TV: ESPN2 Noon
Michigan vs. UNC-Alabama winner TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
Long Beach State vs. Providence TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Memphis vs. North Carolina State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Fairfield vs. USC TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston TV: ESPNews 3:30 p.m.
Davidson vs. Marquette TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
Iowa State vs. UNC-Alabama loser TV: ESPN 5:30 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis consolation semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Creighton vs. San Diego St. TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Arizona TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton vs. West Virginia Radio: 1290 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
European: Alfred Dunhill Championship TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.
NHL
New Jersey at Montreal TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 2:55 a.m.
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER
World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS2 9 p.m.
World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS2 10:30 p.m.
