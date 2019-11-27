NFL

Chicago at Detroit TV: Fox Radio: 1180 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas TV: CBS Radio: 1180 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta TV: NBC Radio: 1180 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi at Mississippi State TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Temple vs. Maryland TV: ESPN2 10 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Harvard TV: ESPN2 Noon

Michigan vs. UNC-Alabama winner TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Providence TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Memphis vs. North Carolina State TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Fairfield vs. USC TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston TV: ESPNews 3:30 p.m.

Davidson vs. Marquette TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

Iowa State vs. UNC-Alabama loser TV: ESPN 5:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis consolation semifinal TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Creighton vs. San Diego St. TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Arizona TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Creighton vs. West Virginia Radio: 1290 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

European: Alfred Dunhill Championship TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Montreal TV: NHL 6:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 2:55 a.m.

MEN’S BEACH SOCCER

World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS2 9 p.m.

World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS2 10:30 p.m.

